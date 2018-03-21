Walgreens agrees to $5.5M settlement with Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) - Pharmacy chain Walgreens Co. has agreed to pay $5.5 million to resolve allegations that it overcharged for prescriptions covered by the Massachusetts workers' compensation insurance system.

State Attorney General Maura Healey says the "settlement ensures that Walgreens does not profit from those transactions and will help our state's ongoing efforts to combat the opioid epidemic."

Healey says the overcharges occurred at pharmacies in Boston, Worcester, Springfield and New Bedford.

The settlement also requires Walgreens to implement procedures to prevent future overcharges on opioids and other drugs under the workers' compensation system, and subjects the company's future sales to state audit.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based chain said in a statement while it is pleased to have resolved the matter, it does not admit wrongdoing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.