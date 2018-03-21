PD: Suspects led police on pursuit after shoplifting from store

Police in Chicopee are looking for the public's help in identifying two people accused of shoplifting then leading officers on a pursuit.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, two people walked into CVS on Memorial Drive, picked up shopping baskets, and began to fill them up.

"As they approached the registers, they decided that it was best not to pay for the items, and turned and fled out the doors," Wilk added.

An officer on-patrol was approaching the store in a marked cruiser when he reportedly saw the suspects get into a red, four-door vehicle as an employee was giving chase.

Investigators said that the suspects allegedly drove the car - the wrong way - towards the cruiser, then swerved at the last second, and drove over some grass onto Memorial Drive.

The suspects then traveled down Memorial Drive allegedly at a high rate of speed, "disregarding all traffic lights, and with zero regard for anyone else on the road," Wilk noted

Officers broke off the pursuit after determining that continuing it would put others in danger.

The male is described as being about six feet tall, with a stocky build, is bald, and had a beard. The woman is described as about 5'3" to 5'5", medium build, with brown hair and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740.

