More threats directed at Springfield schools

We are following a string of school threats in the past 24 hours in western Massachusetts.

Parents at Baystate Academy were given the option to come get their children after a threat was made.

Some parents said that they are simply not taking any chances.

"We received a notification of a threat around 7 o'clock to the school, so we went into our lockdown procedure," said Baystate Academy Executive Director Tim Sneed.

The latest school to receive a threat was Baystate Academy in Springfield, where the school's executive director spoke with Western Mass News.

"I've received word that this threat went out to three other schools today as well. We weren't the only ones," Sneed noted.

Parents were given the option to pick up their children from the school in light of the unsettling news.

"I was frantic! All they did was leave a message about a lockdown drill. We weren't exactly sure what it was. After looking it up, this was an active shooter lockdown," said parent Steven Cooley.

There is also increased security at the Chestnut Middle School in Springfield.

A threat was found on Snapchat and warned people not to go to school and threatened to shoot students and teachers.

"With the things that are going on nationwide and continuing to have different incidents of shooting, it's strange to have it here in Springfield, but it's scary enough for us to take some action," Cooley said.

The nature of the threat is still unclear.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.