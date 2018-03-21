Woman injured, 3 arrested after shooting in Springfield

Three Springfield residents were arrested following a shooting on Tuesday night.

Springfield Police responded to reports of a shooting on Fort Pleasant Avenue around 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, police found a female victim who was taken to Baystate with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said they then secured the Fort Pleasant Avenue building where they made three arrests.

Artwain Davis, 26, and Samuel Davis, 25, were placed under arrest and charged with assault with a firearm.

19-year-old Raequese Wright was also arrested at the scene.

Police said Wright was able to retrieve his cell phone while handcuffed in the back of the cruiser and began to record the officers without their knowledge.

Wright was charged with assault and battery with a firearm and unlawful wiretap.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

