Arrest made in threat against Chestnut Academy M.S. in Springfield

One person has been arrested following a threat made against a Springfield school.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a female juvenile is facing felony charges in connection with a threat that was made on social media directed towards Chestnut Academy Middle School.

"This was a non-credible threat and there was never an actual threat to public safety," Walsh added.

Extra security was on-hand at the school Wednesday as precaution.

More details on the arrest are expected to be released later today.

