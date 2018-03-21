Two arrests made in threats against two Springfield schools

Two teens were arrested Wednesday following threats made against two Springfield schools.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a 15-year-old girl from Springfield is facing felony charges of making a false bomb threat in connection with a threat that was made on social media directed towards Chestnut Academy Middle School.

The girl is also facing charges of disturbing a lawful assembly while school is in session.

"This was a non-credible threat and there was never an actual threat to public safety," Walsh added.

Investigators were able to identify the source of that post Tuesday night and made contact with the suspect's family.

The teen was then arrested Wednesday morning.

Extra security was on-hand at the school Wednesday as precaution.

Walsh added that a 13-year-old girl was also arrested today on a felony charge of making a false bomb threat related to a social media post made towards South End Middle School.

Wednesday's arrests comes just one day after a 13-year-old boy was arrested related to a threat towards STEM Middle Academy.

In addition to noting that police take every potential threat seriously, they also had this message for parents.

"We are urging parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of these actions," Walsh explained.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.