MGM Springfield, Six Flags welcome Cambridge College graduates

It was graduation day for the first class to complete the new Hospitality Pre-Apprenticeship Program at Cambridge College of Springfield.

The program is giving graduates the help they need to land a long-term future with some of the area’s most prestigious companies.

Congratulations are in store for 17 graduates of Cambridge College, a non-profit institution for higher education for adults.

The graduating class is the first of its kind, part of the new Hospitality Pre-Apprenticeship Program at the school, specializing in local hospitality jobs in Springfield.

"It really is all the necessary ingredients to have these candidates be successful," Springfield Regional Center Director, Terrie Forte, told us.

Companies like MGM Springfield and Six Flags headlined the graduation, as they prepare to hire hundreds, and in MGM’s case, thousands for the upcoming year.

MGM Human Resources Vice President Marikate Murren told Western Mass News all of these students took the first step to get ready for a bright future.

“It's a huge win for us,” Murren said. “We'll continue to partner with community colleges and Cambridge College to kind of change the culture of families in the area."

One student has already been hired for a career in security at MGM Springfield.

"I’m just grateful and I’m overwhelmed, and I just can't wait to get started," New graduate, Timothy Mock said.

Mock brings two decades of experience to the casino in both the military and in security.

After going back to school to get a foot in the door, Mock says he is learning all over again to help grow as a person and a professional.

"No matter what you do, or what you have done, it doesn't matter, because you can always learn something new," Mock said.

MGM will take it a step further Tuesday when these graduates are officially placed in their computer system, along with interviews from the security team before mass hiring starts in May.

