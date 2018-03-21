Nor'easter may impact local athletic fields

Spring is here and while the weather today may not say it, in just a few weeks spring sports will be getting underway.

This means athletes will soon be on the field, but will the fields be ready?

Glenn Doulette is the athletic director at West Springfield High School.

“This four'easter is kind of nerving, nerve racking,” Doulette said. “It's like I want to get this going, I want the season to start on time.”

He, like many, has had enough of winter and so have his fields.

“My baseball and softball fields aren't open. It's the frost. We're cautiously optimistic that those fields will be open by the end of next week,” Doulette told us.

This is why the high school works with West Springfield Middle School and the Central Maintenance Department to coordinate where teams can practice to get ready for opening day.

However, there is another option Doulette has been cherishing since he took the job; the turf at Clark Field just above the school.

“I love the turf. It gives us so much flexibility.”

Doulette said that unlike the grass fields, once the snow is cleared from the turf, it's time to play ball.

“I have three teams that are inside right now,” Doulette said. “We extended the hours. They were hitting fly balls under the lights on the turf, fielding on the turf. Other schools can't do that. Other fields aren't ready.”

Still, the turf can’t be used for everything. Doulette told us he’s watching the forecast with his fingers crossed.

“We're not making up a lot of games, that would be the best scenario,” Doulette said.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.