School threats continue across Western Mass.

Parents were given the option to pick up their students at Baystate Academy Wednesday morning after a threat was made against the school.

It's a decision that parents we spoke with said wasn't even a question.

“I was frantic,” one parent, Steven Cooley, told us.

The threat against Baystate Academy in Springfield left both students and parents uneasy.

“We received a notification of a threat around 7 o’clock to the school,” Executive Director, Tim Sneed, said. “So, we went into our lockdown procedure.”

A number of parents opted to pull their students from school.

“All they did was leave a message about a lockdown drill. We weren't exactly sure what it was. After I looked it up, this was an active shooter lockdown,” Cooley said.

Just as one threat was unfolding, police said another was solved.

Officers say a 15-year-old girl is facing felony charges following a threat made against another Springfield middle school.

Students at Chestnut Middle School were the recipients of the threat.

“One of my friends had texted me a screenshot of that person who sent it out,” Ariana Morina told us.

The social media post read "Don't go to school tomorrow, we're gonna shoot Chestnut up, my plan is to shoot all the students and a couple teachers, so be ready."

Police say the threat was not credible and no one was in actual danger.

“It makes it kind of nervous going to school,” Morina said. “You never know what could happen and anyone could come at any time.”

Meanwhile, a Snapchat threat against Lt. Clarye P. Sullivan School in Holyoke was discovered Tuesday night.

Aissa Garcia is the aunt of a Sullivan School student.

“Nowadays, it’s not surprising me. When he told me, I just told him to text me every chance he could get,” Garcia said.

No matter where a threat happens, it's certainly different when it happens at your school.

Local parents said they aren't taking any chances.

“With the things that are going on nationwide and continuing to have different incidents of shooting, it's strange to have it here in Springfield, but it's scary enough for us to take some action,” Cooley told us.

The investigation into today's threat remains active and ongoing.

Again, the nature of the threat or where it surfaced remains unclear.

