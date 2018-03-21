Police investigation prompts closure of Greenfield, Easthampton RMV offices

Officials have released more information as to what led to the closure of two local RMV service centers.

MassDOT reported early Wednesday afternoon that the Greenfield and Easthampton branches were closed for the day.

Spokesperson Judi Riley told Western Mass News that the closure was to cooperate with a police investigation.

"The investigation does not involve any Registry employee," Riley added.

Western Mass News has reached out to both Easthampton and Greenfield Police Departments for more information. Those calls have not yet been returned.

Both branches are expected to be reopen on Thursday.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

