Chicopee PD: Runaway teens found safe

Chicopee PD seek to locate Jonah Miner (Left) and Benjamin Wheeler (Right)

The Chicopee Police Department said two teenagers who reportedly ran away on March 19 have been found safe.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk said 16-year-old Jonah Miner and 15-year-old Benjamin Wheeler ran away from a home on Fairview Avenue.

Wilk posted the update to the Chicopee Police Department's Facebook page Wednesday night.

