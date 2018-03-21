Chicopee Police seek to locate runaway teens

Chicopee PD seek to locate Jonah Miner (Left) and Benjamin Wheeler (Right)

The Chicopee Police Department is seeking the public's help to help find two runaway teenagers that could be in Springfield.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk said they're looking for 16-year-old Jonah Miner and 15-year-old Benjamin Wheeler.

Both Miner and Wheeler reportedly ran away from a home on Fairview Avenue in Chicopee on March 19/

Wilk said they could have headed to Springfield near the Springfield Plaza and St. James Avenue area.

Miner, who is pictured on the left hand side, is described as being 5'8'' tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black coat.

Police describe Wheeler, pictured on the right, as being 4'10'' tall, weighs 115 pounds, has blue eyes, and medium brown hair.

Anyone who sees them or knows their whereabouts is asked to contact Chicopee Detectives at 413-594-1740.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.