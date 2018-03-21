18-year-old arrested after heroin sales investigation in Springfield

An 18-year-old Springfield resident was arrested after police conducted an investigation into heroin sales in the Fort Pleasant Avenue area.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said members of the Narcotics Unit arrested Joseph Meijas-Soto Wednesday morning.

Walsh said 39 bags of heroin were recovered.

Meijas-Soto was charged with the following:

Conspiracy to violate narcotics drug laws

Conceal ID of a motor vehicle

Unregistered motor vehicle

Uninsured motor vehicle

Three counts of distribution of heroin

Violation of a drug free school zone

