State Police investigate threats made to RMV offices

An investigation is underway by Massachusetts State Police after threats were reportedly made to two RMV offices.

Spokesperson for State Police, David Procopio, told Western Mass News the investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed against anyone yet.

This comes after the RMV announced on Wednesday that their offices in Easthampton and Greenfield were "closed in order to cooperate with a police investigation."

"The investigation does not involve any registry employee and both locations are anticipated to reopened Thursday, March 22."

