Blown transformer causes power outages in Chicopee

Some Chicopee residents who live in the Willimansett and Aldenville section of the city are currently without power after a transformer blew on McKinstry Avenue.

Police have blocked off McKinstry Avenue while Chicopee Electric Light crews are working to repair the transformer.

Chicopee police are advising drivers to seek an alternative route at this time.

No word yet on when those residents will have their power turned back on.

Western Mass News will follow the latest information on this story both on-air and online.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.