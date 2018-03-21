Power restored, McKinstry Ave. remains closed in Chicopee

Some Chicopee residents who live in the Willimansett and Aldenville section of the city were without power after a transformer blew on McKinstry Avenue.

While power has been restored, McKinstry Avenue is still closed off as Chicopee Electric Light crews repair the transformer.

Chicopee police are advising drivers to seek an alternative route at this time.

