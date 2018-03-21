Community shows support for victims of deadly Springfield apartment fire

We're learning more about three people who were killed after a fire in Springfield over the weekend.

Donations have been pouring in to help the other victims who lived inside the building.

A father and two children died in a fire inside an apartment building on 49 Belmont Avenue Sunday morning.

Now, the community is coming together to help pay for their funeral. and help re settle those who lost everything.

Those who lost their lives in the fire were members of the Somali Bantu community in Springfield.

"When something like this happens we really come together just like any other community, to help each other," said Adan Abdi, a Somali Bantu Community member.



A GoFundMe page has been set up specifically for this family and its being run through the Pioneer Valley Project



"The money specifically going to the family that lost family members so it's going to go exclusively to funeral costs and other associated expenses," said Pioneer Valley Project Director Tara Parrish.



The apartment building had up to 80 people living in it and now many are without a home.

The Springfield Mayor's Office has put together their own fundraiser to help those who lost everything resettle.

"We continue to work with public, private and nonprofit agencies to assist these families in their time of need. We are very appreciative of the outpouring of support from our citizens and public officials," Springfield Mayor Sarno said in a statement.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Donations are still needed to help these families.

CHECKS can be made out to JFSWM (Jewish Family Services of Western Mass.) with 'Fire' in the memo line and sent to: JFSWM, 15 Lenox Street, Springfield, MA 01108 - or - Brian Bedore, c/o TD Bank, 561 Sumner Avenue, Springfield, MA 01108

Household items (brand new only) can be dropped off at Jewish Family Services at 15 Lenox Street in Springfield. Families are in need of:

Bed pillows

Twin sheets

Queen sheets

Bath and hand towels

Twin comforters

Queen comforters

Pots and pans

Paper towels

Bathroom items including toilet paper, shampoo, bar soap, toothpaste, and brushes

