Minor injuries reported in multi-car crash in Longmeadow

Longmeadow Police said one person was taken to the hospital following a multi-car crash on Wednesday.

The three-car accident closed a portion of Converse Street during rush hour, police said.

Police noted the person who was taken to the hospital suffered minor injuries.

Several pictures of the scene were posted on the Longmeadow Police Department's Facebook page.

It appears the accident involved a pickup truck, a SUV, and a sedan.

Further information about the accident was not provided.

