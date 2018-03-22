Fire at apartment building in Palmer - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Fire at apartment building in Palmer

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Palmer Fire department was called to Springfield St. at an apartment fire early Thursday morning.

Mutual aid was called in and multiple fire departments are on scene.

The fire is on the third floor of the apartment building at 15 Springfield St. in Palmer.

This is a developing story, and Western Mass News will bring you the latest information as it comes into the newsroom.

