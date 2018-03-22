One dead in Three Rivers apartment building fire

The overnight fire in Palmer that left one dead had crews from a number of nearby towns on scene to put it out.

Around 2 a.m., emergency crews arrived to an apartment building on Springfield Street in the Three Rivers section of Palmer to find heavy flames on the back porch.

The fire was on the third floor of the building, which held six families.

11 people lived in this complex.

Police have confirmed that an adult male has died in the fire.

The investigation into why the fire began is underway for state police and the state fire marshal.

The victims are currently down the street at the Palmer Cultural Center being treated by the Red Cross.

Western Mass News spoke exclusively to Nathan Berrios, a man living on the second floor of the building.

Berrios said he is just trying to make it day-to-day by working two jobs and attending school full-time.

“It was heartbreaking,” Berrios said. “Everything I had was in that apartment. I worked hard to provide to my family and it’s been taken away from me.”

Neighboring communities responded to the fire to assist Palmer, including Three Rivers, Ludlow, Belchertown, Bondsville and Westover Air Reserve Base.

At this time, Springfield Street is closed at Bridge and Main Street. Police ask that drivers avoid the area if possible.

