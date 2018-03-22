Crews respond to Riverton Rd. fire in Springfield

Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Springfield Thursday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire was on Riverton Road.

Upon arrival, the fire department said they found a large volume of fire in the back of a one-story home.

The fire was extinguished quickly.

Two adults and two children were transported to Baystate Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

The damage to the home is estimated to be under $100,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

