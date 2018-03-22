Teenage girl arrested for threats against two Springfield schools

Another arrest has been made in connection with threats made to two Springfield schools.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a 14-year-old girl was arrested and is now facing felony charges for posting threats on social media directed towards Baystate Academy and MLK Charter School.

"Springfield Police Department Detectives working alongside our Real Time Analysis Center (RTAC) were able to identify the phone where these posts originated from. An arrest was made on Thursday morning. She faces two counts of making a false bomb threat," Walsh explained.

This arrest is now the fourth this week related to false threats related to six different incidents.

Police note that they investigate every threat and that every potential threat is taken seriously.

"Anytime a threat is deemed credible, the public and media will be informed. Thus far, none of these threats have been found to be credible and the public was never in any danger," Walsh added.

Parents are being urged to talk to their children about these situations.

"We advise parents to talk with their children and warn them about the consequences of making a false threat on social media. The Springfield Police Department will find the source of these posts and anyone making threats could face felony charges," Walsh noted.

