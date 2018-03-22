Officials investigating threat at Sci-Tech in Springfield

Officials are investigating another school threat in Springfield.

The most recent one was reported at the High School of Science and Technology Thursday morning.

Our crew arrived at the school just over an hour ago and have noticed number of parents coming to pick up their kids.

One parent told Western Mass News that she received received a robo-call about a threat to the school, but that the kids were safe.

This parent said enough is enough and decided to take her student of school.

This latest threat at Sci-Tech is just one in a series of threats this week at area schools.

Meanwhile, Springfield Police told Western Mass News that a 14 year old girl has been arrested on two felony charges for posting social media "threats" directed at Baystate Academy Charter School and MLK Charter School.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh added that that arrest was the fourth arrest in connection with six different school threats this week.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

