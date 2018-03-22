West Springfield Police mourning loss of K-9 Donn

One local police department is mourning the loss of a four-legged member of their force.

On Thursday, West Springfield Police K-9 Donn was put to rest. He had been suffering from deteriorating health over the last several months, according to West Springfield Police Chief Ronald Campurciani.

Campurciani noted that K-9 Donn was used as recently as last Saturday to investigate a suspicious package, but in just last few days, "his condition got much worse to the point where he was falling a lot just trying to walk."

K-9 Donn, a Belgian Malinois, was with the department for the last 8 years. He was assigned to Officer Mark Cote and while he was cross-trained in patrol work, bike work, searches, and narcotics, K-9 Donn did well with narcotics.

"During his years of service he was responsible for the seizures of thousands of pounds of narcotics which resulted in the recovery of tens of thousands of dollars," Campurciani explained.

K-9 Donn was 11 years old.

