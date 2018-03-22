12 year old arrested for threat against Springfield school - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

12 year old arrested for threat against Springfield school

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Investigators have made another arrest in connection with a school threat in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a 12 year old girl was arrested Thursday afternoon in relation to a threat made towards the Springfield Conservatory of the Arts School.

That girl is now facing a felony charge of making a false nbomb threat.

""These threats, none of which have been found to be credible or put the public at risk, have disrupted schools alarming parents, teachers and students. These hoax threats are serious in nature and the consequences are potential felony charges," Walsh explained

This latest arrest is now the fifth arrest in connection to threats made at several local schools.  All the suspects have ranged in age from 12 to 15 years old.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.