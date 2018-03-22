12 year old arrested for threat against Springfield school

Investigators have made another arrest in connection with a school threat in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a 12 year old girl was arrested Thursday afternoon in relation to a threat made towards the Springfield Conservatory of the Arts School.

That girl is now facing a felony charge of making a false nbomb threat.

""These threats, none of which have been found to be credible or put the public at risk, have disrupted schools alarming parents, teachers and students. These hoax threats are serious in nature and the consequences are potential felony charges," Walsh explained

This latest arrest is now the fifth arrest in connection to threats made at several local schools. All the suspects have ranged in age from 12 to 15 years old.

