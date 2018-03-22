RMV system upgrade impacts local car dealerships

The RMV is set to close for the next three days which makes is particularly difficult for businesses like car dealerships who rely on these services.

Car dealers rely on the RMV for completing their motor vehicle registrations.

"It’s going to slow us down a little bit because we deliver a lot of cars everyday, but I think we’re going to get through it," said Edward O'Grady of Central Chevrolet in West Springfield.

While the RMV closure could cause a halt in their work flow, the temporary shut down is apart of a system upgrade.

"We're definitely prepared for it. We put up notes around the dealership. We let all of the sales people know," O'Grady added.



Since the shut down was publicized, the RMV told Western Mass News there has been a dramatic boost in online transactions.



"99 percent is done online services at the dealership when we register online vehicles," O'Grady noted.



The upgrades to the RMV system are designed to streamline the customer experience, and improve the overall operations.



"Making it faster and more streamlined is going to be a great thing. I don’t exactly know all of the changes that they are doing, and hopefully it’s going to be a smooth transition. I know sometimes when they make these changes there can be little glitches," said O'Grady.

The RMV's will go offline at 7 p.m. on Thursday and will reopen on Monday at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.