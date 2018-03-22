Red Cross honors local Hometown Heroes

Tonight, we're hearing the stories of hometown heroes - local people doing extraordinary things.

They were recognized at the 16th annual American Red Cross Hometown Heroes breakfast Thursday.

Heroes being honored for their unselfish acts, some of them lifesaving.

Dr. Hasan Khatib received a Hometown Hero award from the Red Cross after he saved the life of a 61 year old man.

"I feel amazing, I feel a lot of appreciation. I feel like I do my work as doing a doctor, we have to save lives, but this event was amazing," Khatib said.

Richard Gardner was exercising at L.A. Fitness in Springfield when he suddenly collapsed in the locker room.

Khatib used CPR and a portable external defibrillator which ended up saving Gardner's life.

"That was the only thing I was concerned, that he was still alive after we revived him. Thank God he was alive," Khatib added.

More than 500 community leaders, business owners, family, and friends were at the annual breakfast Thursday morning.

It helps to support disaster relief throughout greater Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties.

Another hometown hero was a man who has twice survived brain cancer and now raises money for cancer research at Dana Farber and donates blood platelets for cancer patients.

"Feels great, it's as I described to a friend, it's an avalanche of humility listening to the other stories they're talking about right now. I've met the other heroes. They're amazing people, the stories are amazing, so it's a humbling experience," said Chris Parrow.

Also recognized were Red Cross volunteers who helped in Puerto Rico when a hurricane devastated the island.

