Springfield police make quick arrests in recent school threats

Springfield Police said that five arrests have been made in connection with threats at seven different schools.

The latest threat occurred Thursday morning at the High School of Science and Technology.

The investigation into the threat at Sci-Tech is ongoing.

Police have been hard at work this week quickly identifying who's responsible and making arrests in the rash of school threats.

The latest today - a 14 year old girl who faces two felony charges for posting social media threats against Baystate Academy and MLK Charter School and a 12 year old girl for a threat at the Conservatory of the Arts.

"If someone is making a threat and it's coming from this area, they're going to be able to find them," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

Springfield Police have made five arrests of young students this week in connection with seven different school threats this week.

"Our real-time analysis center, working with our detectives, are able to very quickly figure out the IP addresses where these threats are coming from, figure out actual addresses, tying it to potential students in schools then they're able to track down the phone or computer where these posts originated," Walsh explained

The threats investigated in Springfield came from from 10 schools:

Forest Park Middle School

South End Middle School

Chestnut Middle School

Baystate Academy

Sabis International Charter School

MLK Charter School

Kennedy Middle School

High School of Science and Technology

Conservatory at the Arts

STEM Middle Academy

Those arrested are four girls - ages 12, 13, 14, and 15 - and a 13-year old boy.

Police said that the incidents don't appear to connected in any way.

"These are all random acts. This is not any type of group trying to do something together," Walsh noted.

Police and school officials note the seriousness of these threatening social media posts.

These are felony offenses.

"There are severe consequences with making these social media posts with threats in them and they will stick with these teenagers the rest of their lives one way or another," Walsh said.

Authorities also urge parents to talk to their kids about how serious these social media posts are and make sure they understand the potential consequences.

In addition to the arrests, two other incidents resulted in school discipline and another two not deemed credible enough for any kind of discipline.

So far, none of the threats in Springfield have been deemed credible enough where students or the public were in danger. They were social media posts with no backing to them.

