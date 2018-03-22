Officials: Act of anti-Semitism at Hampshire College under investigation

An investigation is underway after an "act of blatant and deplorable anti-Semitism" took place at Hampshire College this week, according to school officials.

A memo written by Hampshire College President Jonathan Lash states the incident was reported to campus police at 1:43 a.m. on March 20 in the 'Donut 1' section of the Greenwich residential area.

Now, Hampshire College police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 413-559-5524.

Lash said the incident is being treated as a criminal matter, and is under an active investigation.

Hampshire College Spokesperson John Courtmanche could not comment any further about the incident because of the ongoing investigation.

This is not the first time an anti-Semitic incident has occurred at Hampshire College.

According to Lash, the Hampshire community and individual members of the community have been subjected to acts of anti-Semitism over the last few years.

The staff at Hampshire College have organized week-long 'Stay Engaged!' events as a part of an 'ENGAGE! conference' in order to combat racism while educating the campus community.

Courtmanche told Western Mass News this is the third time Hampshire College has held these types of events over the last two years.

The 'ENGAGE! conference is set to start on Friday, March 23, and are available to only Hampshire College students, faculty, and staff.

Courtmanche said the events were planned prior to the most recent anti-Semitic incident.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.