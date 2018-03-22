Holyoke Police: 2 students from Paulo Freire Charter School arrested for threats

Two students from the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School in Holyoke face charges after threatening to ‘shoot up’ the school.

Police made both arrests this week.

There is no word yet on any extra police at the school.

Both students had threatened to ‘shoot up’ the school on Thursday before the quick arrests.

One student has already appeared in court.

Neither student has been identified.

Police tell Western Mass News an 18-year-old male from Hatfield was arrested in school Thursday morning after posting a picture of himself on Snapchat, making the shape of a gun in his hand, claiming he would shoot up the school “when they don’t think”.

He was charged with threatening to use deadly weapons and disturbing a school assembly.

A 17-year-old female was also arrested.

Police said she posted to Snapchat “Bet the police can’t catch me,” and warning kids to not go to school because she was going to “shoot the whole school with all my love and kindness.”

The charter school is a public school in Holyoke with about 500 students from half a dozen Western Mass. cities.

In addition to the legal charges, school policy strictly forbids these type of threats from being made.

Stay with Western Mass News on-air and online for the latest information on this story.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

