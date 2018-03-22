PD: 2 students from Paulo Freire Charter School arrested for threats

Two students from the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School in Holyoke face charges after threatening to ‘shoot up’ the school.

Police made both arrests this week.

There is no word yet on any extra police at the school.

Both students had threatened to ‘shoot up’ the school on Thursday before the quick arrests.

One student has already appeared in court.

Neither student has been identified.

Police tell Western Mass News an 18-year-old male from Hatfield was arrested in school Thursday morning after posting a picture of himself on Snapchat, making the shape of a gun in his hand, claiming he would shoot up the school “when they don’t think”.

He was charged with threatening to use deadly weapons and disturbing a school assembly.

A 17-year-old female was also arrested.

Police said she posted to Snapchat “Bet the police can’t catch me,” and warning kids to not go to school because she was going to “shoot the whole school with all my love and kindness.”

The charter school is a public school in Holyoke with about 500 students from half a dozen Western Mass. cities.

In addition to the legal charges, school policy strictly forbids these type of threats from being made.

Paulo Freire's executive director Dr. Isabelina Rodriguez said in a message to the school community:

"Last evening a Paulo Freire student posted a very concerning post on Snapchat, that was subsequently shared via Facebook and other social media venues. The post suggested that students not come to school on Friday. This was immediately brought to my and the Paulo Freire Administration’s attention. It was because of the quick response and the concern of members of the Paulo Freire community that we were made aware of this. I would like to acknowledge and thank these individuals for bringing this to our attention.

I would like to inform you that I immediately contacted the Holyoke Police and they have informed me that they completed the investigation and arrested the individual responsible for the posting. Further it has been determined there is no immediate threat to Paulo Freire Charter School.

Please be assured any student who attempts to disrupt student learning in this manner, will face significant disciplinary action and possible repercussions. We ask for your assistance in speaking to your students in using social media appropriately to avoid situations like this in the future."

