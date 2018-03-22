PD: 2 students from Paulo Freire Charter School in Holyoke arrested for threats

Two students from the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School in Holyoke were arrested after police said they made threats on social media.

Holyoke Police Lt. Albert told Western Mass News they arrested a 17-year-old female student from Holyoke at her home around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday after she allegedly posted a threatening message on Snapchat.

Lt. Albert said the girl wrote, "Bet the police can't catch me. If you go to Paulo Freire, don't go to school because I'm going to shoot the whole school (well not everyone) with all my love and kindness. So if you don't want to feel my love, don't go to school on Friday."

In the message Lt. Albert said the girl included heart and laughing-face emojis.

On Thursday, staff at the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter alerted Holyoke Police after they obtained the second Snapchat post which showed the 18-year-old male student pointing his fingers in the shape of a gun while in a "classroom setting" and wrote, ""When they don't think I'll shoot this s--- up," Lt. Albert said.

The 18-year-old from Hatfield was charged with disturbing or inturrupting a school assembly and threatening to use deadly weapons, explosives, or other deadly devices.

According to Lt. Albert, he was arraigned for those charges in Holyoke District Court.

Lt. Albert noted that the police department has had great cooperation with the school systems and staff.

