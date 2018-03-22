5 arrested following police pursuit in Holyoke

Five people have been arrested following a short police pursuit in Holyoke on Thursday.

Holyoke Police Lt. Albert said around 5:30 p.m. officers attempted to make an arrest at the Holyoke Mall when a car with the suspect and four others inside led them on a pursuit.

Police followed the vehicle on Whiting Farms Road where it was traveling at a high rate of speed. Lt. Albert said when the car attempted to pull over, it landed on concrete islands and stopped.

From there, all five suspects got out of the car and ran, Lt. Albert noted.

Lt. Albert said the driver, who was identified as 20-year-old Joe Anthony Montaner-Vazquez from Holyoke, almost ran over a detective and hit a police cruiser during the pursuit.

According to Lt. Albert, Montaner-Vazquez had five warrants and was wanted in Chicopee.

Montaner-Vazquez now faces up to over a dozen charges, some of which include assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, operating to endanger, and failure to stop for police.

The four other suspects, all from Holyoke, were charged with disorderly conduct.

They were identified as the following:

Nathan Rivera, 20

Carlos Santiago, 23

Alexander Rodriguez, 20

Nelson Torrez, 21

Western Mass News will continue to update this story once more information becomes available.

