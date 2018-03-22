City of Chicopee raises tobacco age to 21 by April

You will soon need to be 21 to buy tobacco in Chicopee.

The city joins a growing list across the state that have raised the age to purchase tobacco to 21.

Businesses in Chicopee will see the change as soon as the end of this month and they are preparing for it.

Just like the more than 170 Massachusetts communities before it, Chicopee's Board of Health decided Tuesday to raise the tobacco age from 18 to 21.



Although businesses will be impacted by this, Friendly Liquors told Western Mass News that it's a good choice over all.



"It's definitely going to impact our sales alot. We have a large demographic here that ranges from 18-21. We will definitely see an impact in sales with that. I think its an important issue to fight right now. Its very unhealthy and I think its a positive thing overall," said Friendly Liquors Cashier, Marcin Czech.



There is legislation at the state level working on making the tobacco age 21, but half of the state's cities and towns have already made the switch on their own.

Other communities in western Massachusetts that have previously passed the 21 age for tobacco sales include:

Holyoke

South Hadley

Springfield

Northampton

Easthampton

Those who are 18 can still buy tobacco in Chicopee for the next few weeks until the order goes into effect April 22.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.