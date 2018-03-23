Identity of male found in Hatfield released

Authorities continue to investigate the death of an individual who was reportedly on fire in a field in Hatfield on March 10.

Hatfield Police responded to reports of a fire in a field off Bridge Lane around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 10.

Upon arrival, officers found a human body on fire.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Daniel Cruz of Northampton.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s office said Cruz’s death is being investigated as a homicide by the State Police Detective Unit.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.