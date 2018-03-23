Water main break on Rockland Street in Springfield

A main water break left about 15 homes without water this morning.

The main water break occurred on Rockland Street when an 8-inch water main burst.

Springfield Water and Sewer Commission’s Communications Manager, Jaimye Bartak, said about 15 customers were without water for a short period of time this morning.

The resident’s water is expected to be restored within an hour, if it has not been already.

The water main reportedly dates back to 1917.

The break has caused damage to the street, which is now closed for repairs.

Rockland Street is expected to be closed for the day to through traffic.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

