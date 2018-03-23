Two WMass residents hit big prizes on Mass. Lottery games

Two people from western Massachusetts have won large prizes on two Mass. Lottery games.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christina Teja said that Garrett Alibozek of Adams recently scratched off a $1 million prize in the agency's "200X" scratch ticket, which was purchased at O'Geary's Package Store in Adams.

Alibozek took the one-time payment of $650,000, less tax withholding. He will reportedly use some of his winnings to buy a new truck.

However, Alibozek wasn't the only one to recently hit it big.

Teja added that William Patrick of Chicopee has claimed a prize of $25,000 a year for life after the first five numbers of his "Lucky for Life" Quic-Pic ticket matched those pulled in March 12 drawing. That ticket was purchased at Orchard Variety in Indian Orchard.

Patrick took the one-time cash payment of $390,000, less tax withholding.

Both stores that sold the winning tickets will receive a bonus from the Lottery.

