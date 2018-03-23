Cause of fatal fire in Three Rivers determined

The State Fire Marshal and Hampden District Attorney have determined the cause of the fatal fire in Three Rivers.

The cause is reported to be improper disposal of smoking materials.

The Springfield Street fire claimed the life of a 66-year-old man who lived in the building.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Six families have been displaced as a result of the building fire, which reportedly started on the third floor porch of the victim’s apartment.

Officials said they found battery operated smoke alarms inside many of the apartments that were not active, several were missing batteries.

Three Rivers Fire Department, Palmer Police and State Police investigated this fire.

