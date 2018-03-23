Springfield Police officer fired for a second time

For the second time in 11 years, former city police patrolman, Anthony Bedinelli, has been fired from the Springfield Police Department.

Both instances took place while off-duty.

The decision follows a meeting of the Community Police Hearing Board, which has the authority to review and discipline police officers.

This most recent firing stems from an off-duty incident but no further details are being shared by police at this time.

Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for the department, told Western Mass News Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbeiri terminated Bedinelli on Thursday.

“This followed a community police hearing board review. The city's civilian review board sustained charges against Officer Bedinelli involving an off-duty incident,” Walsh said. “Officer Bedinelli has the right to appeal this decision but his termination was effective Thursday afternoon."

Bedinelli was first fired in 2007 by Edward Flynn, the commissioner at the time, due to an off-duty bar fight in 2006 at the Ale House on Worthington Street.

Bedinelli was ordered to be reinstated after filing a grievance against the city.

He was later reinstated in 2009 and received two years of back pay totaling around $65,000.

Western Mass News has requests pending for additional records regarding former Officer Bedinelli.

We have reached out to the Mayor’s Office for comment, as well as the Chairman of the Community Police Board.

They have not yet responded.

We have also contacted Bedinelli, who has not returned our message.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

