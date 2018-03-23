Local shoppers flock to Toys 'R' Us for liquidation sale

After a delay, the going out of business liquidation sale at all 735 Toys 'R' Us stores across the country began Friday.

While our cameras were not allowed inside, we can tell you that the store today was packed.

There were also tears from customers and employees we talked to who said that it's sad to see the end of an era.

Toys 'R' Us stores across the country are getting set to close. While the company has not given an exact date, a spokeswoman told Western Mass News that most likely by the end of June.

Maureen O'Toole-Roselli of Springfield will miss bringing her son Ethan to store on Boston Road in Springfield.

"It's an awesome store. He comes in here on his birthday and they do all sorts of things like give him a crown, a balloon, and they say happy birthday over the speakers and it's awesome," O'Toole-Roselli said.

Customers at the Springfield store were looking for a good deal.

"I'll probably be here every day, I live down the street," said one customer.

They're also bringing their own children in to experience what they did as a Toys 'R' Us kid before it's too late.

Meghan Murphy brought her daughter, Sophia.

"Yeah, I just remember always my mom being like, 'Well, if you're good, we can go to Toys 'R' Us' or your birthday, you get gift cards for your birthday and you can go and pick out anything you want at Toys 'R' Us and now where will they go?" Murphy noted.

Toys 'R' Us told Western Mass News:

Returns for merchandise purchased before March 23 will be accepted until April 21

Any gift cards and rewards must be use by April 21

No coupons will be accepted

No checks accepted

No price adjustments

All sales are final

Right now, discounts are 10 to 30 percent, but will go higher.

"I'm expecting another baby, so it’s good that there's sales, but at the same time I'm like, where am I going to go if I just need diapers?" Murphy added.

It's a long shot that she may get her wish. On Wednesday, toy company executive Isaac Larian set up a GoFundMe page to raise $1 billion to save Toys 'R' Us.

$200 million is the count so far.

Western Mass News did some price comparisons and you may want to wait until the discounts go higher. The sale flyer prior to the announcement of the store closing showed much deeper discounts on many items, than what's being offered today as part of the liquidation sale.

