Mass. RMV temporarily shutdown until next week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A temporary shutdown at the Registry of Motor Vehicles could mean big headaches for drivers.

The agency has closed for three days to make system upgrades.

The Massachusetts RMV reports that they saw an increase in online transactions ahead of the closure.

In the past, about 17 to 29 percent of license transactions had been conducted online. Last month, that percentage jumped to 44 percent.

Services will be shutdown until 8 a.m. Monday morning. 

MassDOT breaks down the shutdown as follows:

All RMV Service Centers

  • Will be CLOSED on Friday, March 23
  • Resumes on Monday, March 26

All AAA offices that offer RMV services

  • Will NOT OFFER SERVICES on Friday, March 23 or Saturday, March 24
  • Resumes on Monday, March 26

ONLINE Services

  • There will be NO ONLINE TRANSACTIONS beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 22
  • Resumes on Monday, March 26 at 8:00 a.m.

All inspections stations that conduct vehicle inspections

  • There will be NO INSPECTIONS conducted on Friday, March 23, Saturday, March 24, and Sunday, March 25
  • Resumes on Monday, March 26 at 8:00 a.m.

All dealerships that register and inspect vehicles on behalf of the RMV

  • There will be NO REGISTRATIONS processed and NO INSPECTIONS conducted at dealerships across Massachusetts on Friday, March 23, Saturday, March 24, and Sunday, March 25
  • Resumes on Monday, March 26 at 8:00 a.m.

The new system will be able to issue secure ‘Real IDs.’ This is a federal security measure developed after 9/11.

