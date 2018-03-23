Mass. RMV temporarily shutdown until next week

A temporary shutdown at the Registry of Motor Vehicles could mean big headaches for drivers.
The agency has closed for three days to make system upgrades.
The Massachusetts RMV reports that they saw an increase in online transactions ahead of the closure.
In the past, about 17 to 29 percent of license transactions had been conducted online. Last month, that percentage jumped to 44 percent.
Services will be shutdown until 8 a.m. Monday morning.
MassDOT breaks down the shutdown as follows:
All RMV Service Centers
All AAA offices that offer RMV services
ONLINE Services
All inspections stations that conduct vehicle inspections
All dealerships that register and inspect vehicles on behalf of the RMV
The new system will be able to issue secure ‘Real IDs.’ This is a federal security measure developed after 9/11.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.