Chicopee schools wrap-up lockdown drills

Officials are preparing for the worst in the hope that it never happens.

Students at Chicopee Public Schools have wrapped up lockdown drills.

Chicopee Police, along with Mass. State Police, went to each school in the city and watched classrooms to see how teachers and students reacted.

Police told Western Mass News they rely heavily on their school resource officers who were able to answer questions from students and staff following the drill.

"We know this was kind of a tough thing, especially for the younger kids, but with everything going on around the country, it's better for them to be prepared," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.

Western Mass News spoke with Principal James Blain, who said that a robo-call went out to parents regarding the drill, and that the feedback he has received from parents has been positive.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.