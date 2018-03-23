State panel recommends Judge Estes be suspended without pay

The State Commission of Judicial Conduct is recommending that Judge Thomas Estes be suspended without pay.

Estes is accused of forcing a woman to perform a sex act inside the Belchertown courthouse.

The commission told Western Mass News that they have "reached an agreement of stipulation of facts" with Estes.

However, they do not have the authority to remove him from his job.

The matter is scheduled for a hearing before the state Supreme Judicial Court on April 24.

In a lawsuit against Estes, the complainant, Tammy Cagle, alleges that the judge promised her that if she performed oral sex on him now he would never ask again.

The complaint said that these kinds of meetings went on for months.

Judge Estes's attorney, David Hoose, told Western Mass News that the evidence will show that Cagle initiated and aggressively pursued a sexual relationship with Judge Estes, even after she moved 1,500 miles away.

