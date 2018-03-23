Grand jury indicts Westfield woman charged with disposing of newborn baby

A Westfield woman, accused of disposing of her newborn baby, has been indicted.

James Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that Shanna Sharples was indicted by a grand jury for improper disposition of a human body.

The charge stems from a 2017 incident where Sharples allegedly delivered her own baby, then dumped the body.

According to court documents, Sharples went to Baystate Noble Hospital after she believed that she had passed a blood clot while taking a shower.

When she arrived at the hospital, Sharples was allegedly in possession of a placenta and umbilical cord, but no fetus was present and she reportedly told investigators on several occasions that she had not given birth.

However, according to court documents, a neighbor said that Sharples said she was expecting and co-workers noticed that she was entering the late stages of pregnancy.

A forensic exam of the placenta reportedly determined that the baby Sharples was carrying was full-term.

Investigators spent countless hours searching for that baby, but it has still not yet been located.

An arraignment date in Hampden County Superior Court has not yet been set.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.