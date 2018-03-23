2 students charged after separate school threats in Holyoke

Two students are facing charges following separate threats made against the Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School in Holyoke.

Court documents obtained by Western Mass News reveal how the threat incited fear, and now 18-year-old Michael Musante of Hatfield is facing a felony charge.

Holyoke Police confirmed on Thursday night that Musante and a 17-year-old girl from Holyoke who both attend Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School were arrested after making the alleged threats.

"With all that we have happening locally, as well as throughout the United States as Executive Director I have to take every crucial step necessary to ensure the safety of our student body and our staff," said Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Executive Director Isabelina Rodriguez.



Court documents said the threat, which was posted on Snapchat shows Musante having his finger as if it was a gun and the words across the photo stating ‘when they don't think I'll shoot this sh-- up.”

Rodriguez told Western Mass News that Musante has never posed any issues at school in the past.



"We knew the student. It’s a student that we don’t really have any concerns about, Just a real poor choice. We brought the student down, we had a conversation and notified the authorities," Rodriguez added.



The court documents also wrote “he did state that he realized it was a stupid thing to do after all the media coverage of the school shootings last month.”

"I want to ensure all of our parents and children and the Paulo Friere community that our school was never in imminent danger and continues to be a very safe environment," Rodriguez noted.



Musante has been ordered to stay away from the school and must obey a curfew. He was released on $500 cash bail.

