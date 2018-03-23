Three generations share the same birthday

It was a special day for one family as they welcomed a new baby girl.

The newborn now has the same birthday as her mother and her grandmother.

Adelyne was born overnight weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces.

Adelyne, her mom Vanessa, and her grandmother were all born on March 23.

Vanessa said this is a true blessing. Adelyne was actually due earlier but as luck would have it she arrived on Friday.

"Well I was expecting it even though due date was 20. [I] was hoping she was born on our birthday and praying for it because we thought it would be cool," said Vanessa Martinez.

The odds for the grandma, mom, and baby being born on the same day is 1 in 133,225.

As for the baby’s name, Vanessa told Western Mass News she was inspired by the movie, 'The Age of Adaline' featuring Blake Lively.

