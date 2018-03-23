Suspect arrested for burglary at Rob Gronkowski's house

Police in Foxborough report that one suspect is under arrest and two others remain at large following a February burglary at the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Back in early February, police were called to Gronkowski's Foxborough home after he came home from the Super Bowl to find that a burglary had taken place at his house while he was away.

Foxborough Police Chief William Baker said Friday that "as a result of outstanding and tenacious police work" by several local police departments, as well as Mass. State Police and the Norfolk County District Attorney's office, investigators executed a search warrant this morning at the home of 31-year-old Anthony Almeida of Randolph.

As a result of that search and the police investigation, Almeida was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime, two counts of receiving stolen property, and malicious destruction of property.

Almeida was arraigned Friday afternoon in Wrentham District Court.

Baker added that investigators are still searching for two other suspects, identified as 26-year-old Shayne Denn of Tewksbury and 28-year-old Eric Tyrrell of Foxborough.

Police are charging Denn with breaking and entering in the nighttime, three counts of larceny of a firearm, larceny over $250, malicious destruction of property, and trespassing.

Tyrrell is facing charges including two counts of receiving stolen property over $250.

Police have recovered an Apple Watch, a Rolex watch, and two 1800's rare coins. Other items, including firearms belonging to Gronkowski's roommate Robert Goon, have not yet been recovered.

Anyone with information on Denn's or Tyrrell's whereabouts are urged to call your local police department or Foxborough Police at (508) 543-1212.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

