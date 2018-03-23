State Police audit investigation results in 9 troopers suspended without pay

Several state troopers have been suspended without pay following the investigation into an audit that revealed alleged discrepancies between pay for overtime shifts and actual shifts worked.

According to State Police Spokesperson David Procopio, this comes after duty status hearings were origionally scheduled for 19 members of Troop E.

Procopio said nine officers retired since the start of the investigation Tuesday, leaving 10 hearings for Friday

The duty hearings resulted in nine members suspended without pay, and one person was kept on active duty.

The audit found possible cases of officers holding the ranks of trooper, sergeant and lieutenant being paid overtime for shifts they didn't work.

Procopio noted two members of Troop E would have faced hearings, but one retired prior to the beginning of the investigation, and another is already suspended for an unrelated issue.

