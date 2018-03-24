Local residents head to Boston for 'March For Our Lives' event

It's a day that has long been planned. The March For Our Lives, taking place today in cities across the nation, including right here in western Mass. in Northampton, Springfield, and Pittsfield.

This morning at about 7 a.m. a group of people from western Mass. loaded up a charter bus in Wilbraham and shipped out to Boston. Just some of the many people expected to take part in March For Our Lives events across the nation.

The mission of the rally today is two fold, to make school shootings a thing of the past, but to also to see gun reform on a wide scale level.

Several local events are taking place today. Each of the events happening in Northampton, Pittsfield, and Springfield, are all open to the public and start at noon.

In Northampton the march begins at the High School located at 380 Elm Street. In Springfield, rally goers will gather together in Court Square and in Pittsfield the March For Our Lives is being held at Park Square.

It's estimated that more than 800 similar events will take place across the nation and even overseas. The majority of these events generally taking place around noon today.

