Increasing clouds with the slight chance for a shower this afternoon

It's a chilly start this weekend with temperatures in the 20s in many locations this morning. Temperatures will run near to slightly below normal this weekend before mild air begins to work in by the middle of next week.

A few upper level disturbances will come through over the weekend, keeping clouds, cool temps and a slight risk for wet weather around. We begin today with some sunshine and clouds, which will help bring temps into the 40s by Noon. We get cloudier again in the afternoon with more of a breeze and could see a spot shower in the valley or flurries in the Berkshires. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 30s in the hills to mid-40s in the valley.

Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will move east tonight and into Sunday, bringing a chance for morning snow showers and flurries. Any snow showers could put down some scattered coatings in parts of western Mass. We turn breezy and colder with highs near 40 in the valley. Skies will begin clearing out in the afternoon as high pressure builds in from the northwest. This high will also help drop temps into the upper teens and low 20s for Monday morning.

Sunshine will be the story to start the week as high pressure dominates. Temps get a bit milder by Tuesday with highs back to the low 50s as a ridge develops in the East. Wednesday is looking a bit cloudier, but still mild as a warm front approaches and low pressure heads to the Great Lakes. Thursday will be milder ahead of a cold front and high temps could get to 60 degrees, but a cold front Friday will bring rain and cooler temps.

While over a week away, the Easter weekend forecast is still fuzzy, but at the moment we are looking dry and seasonable.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.